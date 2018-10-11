January 24, 1949 — September 28, 2018
Daniel Hill, 69, of Albany passed away at his home on Friday, September 28 2018.
Born in Forest Grove, Oregon to Lester and Inis Hill, Dan grew up on the west coast before starting school in Fall City, later moving to Dallas, Oregon. He completed high school at Albany Union High before receiving his associate’s degree at Linn Benton Community College.
In 1967, He began his career at Wah Chang and became a millwright.
On June 9, 1967, he married Marilyn Perry in Albany. Together, they had four sons.
Dan was an active member of the upper room fellowship.
Dan is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn Hill; their sons, Lester, Don, Jason, and Brandon, all of Albany; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, with another due in 2019; and his older brother, David of Jefferson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Inis; and younger brother, Doug.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Please sign our online guest book at fisherfuneralhome.com.