Daniel B. Wheeler
June 16, 1952 - September 29, 2020

Dan, the son of James Scott Wheeler and Edith Louise Parker Wheeler, was born in Lebanon, and attended local schools. An experienced mushroom and truffle hunter, he disappeared near Charleston, September 29, 2020. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life Saturday, June 19, Sandridge Cemetery, 3 p.m. Please bring memories to share, and take home a memento.

