May 10, 1951 – August 16, 2021

Daniel Arthur Nixon, 70, of Albany, passed away after a short illness on August 16, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, in Corvallis.

Dan was born May 10, 1951, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Basil H and Shirley (Anderson) Nixon. The family moved to the Corvallis area where Dan attended school in Corvallis and Albany before moving to Lebanon where he attended Lebanon High School. Dan was an accomplished athlete, excelling in basketball, baseball, and running cross country. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1969.

Following graduation Dan assisted his father in operating his gas station and worked at Commodore Industries before taking a position at Linn Gear Company in 1974. In 1984 Dan left Linn Gear for a position at Rhodes Warden Insurance, Inc. where he enjoyed a very successful 34-year career before retiring in 2018. In 1975 Dan married his wife to be of 46 years, Danita (Melson) Nixon, and they settled in Lebanon. They eventually re-settled in Albany where Dan helped in the management of Rhodes Warden Insurance, Inc. Albany office.