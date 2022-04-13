August 31, 1951 - March 29, 2022

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dane Eldon Henshaw. Dane was born August 31, 1951 and passed peacefully at home on March 29, 2022.

Throughout his life Dane was an avid hunter who loved the outdoors. He was a talented carpenter, and stone mason that enjoyed his craft. Dane was known by all for his kindness and sense of humor.

Dane was preceded in death by his father, Stuart Henshaw; his mother Lela Smith and brother Timothy Henshaw. He is survived by his children Jeff, Jason, Stacy, Kristy, and Cody; beloved sister Dawn; stepfather Gene; stepsister Marilee; as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Dane was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.