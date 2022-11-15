Dana Lou Allen passed away on October 26, 2022 at age 76 with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. She was born at Camp Pendleton where her parents were stationed during WWII. She moved to Corvallis to be close to her father Theodore “Cosmo” Allen in 1990 and has been an engaged part of the community since she settled here. She is buried in the Oddfellows Pioneer Cemetery next to her father. There will be a memorial service in the spring around her birthday in April. Details will be updated on McHenry’s website once they are available.

Dana founded Rebel Farms, retired as the finance manager from the Co-op in 2006, and then launched her home business as the Bread Lady baking artisan bread and delivering it weekly up until the last year of her life. Dana loved community and created and supported it wherever she went. She was a bundle of passion and energy, enthusiastically devoting herself to the people and community around her, and the movements that supported them. She was a vibrant, unique person and she will be missed by all who knew her. “We’re all stories in the end. Just make it a good one.” She certainly did.