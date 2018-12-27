April 21, 1922 — December 23, 2018
Dan W. Brassfield was born April 21, 1922 in New Plymouth, Idaho.
He died December 23, 2018 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
Dad was a good man. Kind, generous to a fault, easy-going with a great sense of humor, he was also quite a prankster. Along with many other things, he taught his children how to play and get along with others.
A child of the Depression, he joined the Army in May 1942. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, he landed on Omaha Beach in France during the invasion of Normandy. He was honorably discharged in November 1945.
He married Barbara Barker on January 1, 1943. They had three children, John, Raymond and Anne, all of whom survive him. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Emang; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
As he faded in and out of consciousness, he mumbled, “…my family…..” which was the be-all and end-all for his existence.
In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider a contribution to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Dad’s memory.