March 29, 1946 - August 24, 2022

It is with deep sorrow and with great love, that we mourn the passing of Dan Merrill after his difficult struggle with cancer.

Dan was born in Lebanon, Oregon to Frank and Evelyn Merrill and was raised in Albany, Oregon. Dan married Janice (Jan) Jones on February 1, 1971. Together they raised their two beautiful daughters, Kanaan and Sarah. Dan's love for his family was one of his many admirable qualities, evidenced by devotion to his daughters and the joy they brought him. He epitomized what it meant to be a "girl dad," and the girls adored him.

During their 52-year marriage, Dan and Jan lived in various places in southern Washington and the Willamette Valley in Oregon. With each new location, Dan utilized his special artistic gifts to create a landscaping masterpiece out of each property. Jan used her decorating skills to create equally special interiors. They were a perfect team in many other ways as well, especially sharing a love for adventure and for the many animals they cherished over the years.

Excited for new adventures and seeking a more peaceful retired life, Jan and Dan moved to Woodsville, New Hampshire in 2017. Dan was happiest there where they found a cozy log home in a sparsely populated area, complete with a fish-filled brook, beautiful woods, and varied wildlife. A kind and gentle soul, Dan could coax chipmunks and other forest creatures to eat from his hand. He loved the tranquility he found there. He passed peacefully at home with his family.

Dan is survived by his wife, Jan; daughters: Kanaan Merrill and Sarah Tuttle (Aaron); his sisters: Jane Ramsey (Reagan), Debbie Russel (Donny), and Lisa Merrill; a niece and nephew and their children; and many wonderful friends who, too, are deeply saddened by his passing.

At Dan's request there will be no memorial. If you would like to make a donation in Dan's honor, he would want it to be to your local Humane Society or animal shelter.