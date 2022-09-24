May 4, 1944 - Sep. 14, 2022

SALEM - Dan Kellie Newbill, 78, peacefully passed away September 14, 2022, in Salem, Oregon, after a brief battle with cancer. His son Daniel and daughter Corinna were by his side.

Raised in Bellfountain, Oregon, Dan spent most of his life working in the logging industry. He loved spending time outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing with his family and friends.

Dan is survived by his son, Daniel Newbill and his fiance Erin Ott Henderson of Corvallis; son, Charlie Newbill of Anchorage; daughters: Corinna Rowland of Stayton, Jodie Lynn Speck of Madris, and Pinky Hinman of Corvallis; grandsons: Daniel Victor Newbill and Joshua Ryan Newbill; granddaughters: Zinnia Newbill, Dahlia Clason, and Azalea Clason; great-grandson, Jesse Lee Newbill; brother, Kerry Newbill; and nephew, Jamie Modie.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Teena Newbill; sister, Jody Modie; and brothers: Dennis Newbill and Jim Newbill.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 24, at 2:00 p.m. at the Bellfountain Community Church.