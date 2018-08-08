March 25, 1960 — July 5, 2018
Damon Cavell Grissom passed away at OHSU Intensive Care Unit on July 5 from respiratory failure as a consequence of acute myelogenic leukemia.
Damon was born in Artesia, New Mexico to Stephen and Elizabeth Grissom. His family moved to Lebanon when he was in grade school. He graduated in 1978 from Lebanon Union High School.
Damon married Monica Lanice Gardner in 1982. He was a loving and caring husband, best friend and companion. Damon and Monica have two children, daughter, Devon and son, Daniel. Damon was a great father and friend to his children. He was very proud of them both.
Damon worked in construction, as a cook and at several lumber mills. In 1995, he relocated his family to Newport, Oregon and in 1996 started to work for Thompson Sanitary Service. He later became a truck driver for Thompson's and continued in that role until his death. In 2004, he moved back to the Willamette Valley and settled in Albany.
Many people know Damon for "tie-dye Friday". It was his way of celebrating the end of the work week by wearing a bright colored tie-dye shirt. It brought smiles to the people around him. He loved to sing, play guitar and serenade Ellie, his dog with the harmonica. He enjoyed hearing or telling a good joke or pun especially when he made everyone groan with the punchline. He was a polite and helpful person often going out of his way to lend a hand to his neighbors, friends, family and strangers.
His favorite activities were fishing, camping and boating getting out to do that as often as life allowed. He dabbled in many things that caught his interest including making beer, drones, paramotoring, guns and the stock market. Damon was an intense researcher of his interests spending hours studying a subject on the internet before trying it out. He was a good mechanic and builder. He could fix just about anything mechanical and would design and build things to last.
Damon often said he was going to live to be a 100. While that didn't pan out like he hoped, he has created a legacy of memories that will bring smiles to friends, family and coworkers when they think of him. He will be deeply missed by all.
Damon is survived by his wife, Monica of Albany; daughter, Devon Zandoli and her husband TJ of Hebo; son, Daniel Grissom of Hebo; parents, Steve and Elizabeth Grissom of Lebanon; sister, Velvet Grissom of Albany; and brother, Colby Grissom of Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jarita Woods.
At Damon's request no services will be held. He would prefer that you go out and have fun than grieve for his passing.
Aasum-Dufour has handled arrangements and provided a web page where you can post photos and memories of Damon at aasum-dufour.com/notices/Damon-Grissom.
