October 23, 1928—June 8, 2023

With sadness, love and fond remembrances the family of Dale Anderson announces his passing, having lived a full and vibrant 94 years of life.

Dale was born in Hamlin, NY to Bernice and Charles Anderson and grew up in Morton, NY on the family orchard farm in a tight-knit community of families. He chronicled an idyllic childhood in several limited edition publications of recollections. He gained much pleasure from reading, was passionate about American history and read broadly on every subject; conversations with Dale were always enriching. He was engagingly witty with a keen intellect and a curious disposition. Music was a constant in his life and much to everyone’s delight he played piano by memory well into his 90’s.

Dale married his high school sweetheart, Betty Skillington, on August 18, 1951 and to whom he was married for 70 years. Together they raised six children – Julie (Gil), Mark, Jane (Philip), Susan (Tony), Neil and Janet (Todd) – additionally blessed with nine grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sadly, Dale was preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty in September, 2021.

Earning a Horticulture degree from Cornell University (1950), Betty and Dale moved to Hawaii in 1959 for employment with C. Brewer & Company. They raised their family on the islands of Kauai (Olokele and Kilauea sugar plantations) and Hawaii (Pahala Mauna Loa mac nuts), including 2 years in Iran (sugar beets). Upon retirement, Dale cultivated his own macadamia nut orchard as well as the Puna Macadamia Nut Orchard on the Big Island of Hawaii.

In 2002 Dale and Betty moved to Albany, Oregon for a closer connection to their children. Fortunately, travel was a pleasurable pastime and they frequently visited family in France, Canada, California, Oregon and Hawaii. Dale and Betty generously shared their time giving back to the community; in 2012 they were honored by RSVP as West Linn County Volunteers of the year. Dale had a passion for the great outdoors which translated into frequent camping/hiking expeditions to remote beaches and valleys in Hawaii. He enjoyed driving and especially memorable to his children in their youth are 3 cross-country camping round-trips from Hawaii to New York, charting various routes across the mainland to discover national historical sites and to satisfy his fascination with hydro-electric dams! Many childhood memories were captured on slides, much to the ongoing delight of several generations of Andersons.

Dale spent his finest hours with his children, ever patient, and always made his grandchildren feel special in their own way. His love will remain strong in our hearts.

A family celebration of Dale & Betty’s life together will take place in the new year.