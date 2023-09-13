May 23, 1968 – Sept. 10, 2023

LEBANON - Dale Wayne Petermen, 55, of Lebanon, passed, September 10, 2023 at his home with family at his side.

Dale was born May 23, 1968 in Lebanon, the son of Leonard and Sharon (Horn) Petermen. Dale was raised in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1986.

Dale had lived in Lebanon, Albany and Salem throughout his life. He had worked for Oregon Freeze Dry and also as a forklift operator at Western Lumber in Stayton.

Dale enjoyed metal detecting, fishing, hunting, long drives in the mountains, demolition derbies, model cars and spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed time spent with his daughter Alyssa.

Dale is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Petermen; and sister, Kay Schueller. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.