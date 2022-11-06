Augut 28, 1938 - October 21, 2022

Dale N. Lumby was born in Los Angeles, California and passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, October 21, 2022. He was a very loving and caring husband and father who will be greatly missed.

Growing up in sunny Los Angeles, Dale's love of the ocean and nature began at an early age, using any excuse to go surfing or to fish with his Dad off the Santa Monica pier. Summer trips to Seattle to visit family sparked an affinity for the great Northwest.

Quick-witted and well-liked, Dale was a natural athlete, attending Montebello High School where he lettered in football and basketball. After serving in the Navy, he earned a Bachelor's degree from San Jose State University and landed a job on the Minuteman missile project in Conrad, Montana.

In Conrad, Dale caught the eye of Fran Taborski at church one Sunday, and after a whirlwind courtship, they married in Canada and returned to California where Dale completed an MBA from San Jose State. The happy couple spent many weekends in Santa Cruz beachcombing and picnicking.

Dale and Fran had two sons, one welcomed in California and the other in Olympia where Dale helped develop the Seattle Basic Income project for the State of Washington. Later, he accepted a Systems Analyst position with the Government of American Samoa for a year of island living. Returning Stateside, he became the Administrative Manager for the State of Oregon Treasury, implementing the Treasury's first computer system.

Dale's passion for fly fishing eventually took him and the family to Libby, Montana. Later they relocated to Seattle where Dale worked and retired from Immunex Corp.

His affinity for sports and devoted interest in his two boys meant Dale never missed a single game or practice, frequently spending his Sundays on the football or baseball field running routes or throwing batting practice.

In retirement Dale and Fran toured the U.S. for months before settling in Roseburg, Oregon. Wanting to keep busy, Dale worked as a Plant Engineer for Mercy Hospital in Roseburg and later Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon. He continued to fish into his twilight years and enjoyed frequent trips to the Oregon Coast.

Dale is survived by his loving family – wife Fran of 57 years, sons Daniel and Christopher, daughters-in-law Kirsten and Annie, and four grandchildren Dylan, Alex, Brennen, and Tucker. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In Dale's memory, donations may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society in Lebanon c/o St. Edward's or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House Albany.