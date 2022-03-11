 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dale L. Pedersen

October 6, 1939 - March 4, 2022

Dale was a firefighter in Corvallis from 1962 - 1989.

A memorial service and reception will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Powell Butte Christian Church in Powell Butte, Oregon.

