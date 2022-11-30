Dale E. Funchess

March 3, 1945 - November 14, 2022

Dale was born and raised in CA but lived the majority of his life in OR.

Dale was a lover of the outdoors, hunting and fishing. It also helped him to choose a life of living outside in the Albany and Corvallis area for many years, he was best known as Papa Smurf within this community.

Dale is survived by his twin brother Bob Funchess and sister-in-law Judy, daughter Cyndi Volkers and son in law Keith, Son Kenny Funchess, 4 Grandchildren and 5 Great grandchildren. Dale worked in OR, AK and NV as a powder monkey for area construction companies but for the past 15 years Dale was living in an Alzheimer's facility in Sacramento, CA. Dale was very loved by his family and friends, and he will be greatly missed.

There will be no services, but if you would like to make a donation in his memory, please consider a donation to Albany Helping Hands.