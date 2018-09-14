Dale Barton Ramsay

April 2, 1939 – September 11, 2018
Dale was born in Wenatchee, Washington to Fred and Esther Ramsay in 1939. Dale graduated from Corvallis High School in 1957 and went on to study Business at OSU where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1961.
Dale generously gave his time and talents to the Corvallis community. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a board member at Old Mill Center for Children and Families. His company, Dale Ramsay Construction Company, which he owned for 35 years until retirement in 2002, was responsible for many buildings and remodels around the Corvallis area and beyond. Projects included Woodstock’s Pizza, remodel of the Memorial Union on the OSU campus, Crater Lake Lodge renovation, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany.
His good humor and personable demeanor made it easy to see why he was liked and respected around the community. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. Dale’s garden bounties were always shared with family and friends.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents Esther and Fred Ramsay and sisters Virginia Ramsay and Margaret Cramer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Frances; three daughters Julie (Andrew) Haymart of Corvallis; Patricia Fama of Rochester, New York; Elizabeth (Kevin) Olsson of Seattle, Washington; and three grandchildren Daniel (Sarah), Christopher and David Fama.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Old Mill Center for Children and Families.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 15 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com