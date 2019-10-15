March 31, 1954 — October 9, 2019
Dale A. Halvorson, a resident of Lebanon, was born into a farming community in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on March 31, 1954, where his family still owns dairy farms.
At an early age he moved to Santa Clara, California, where he lived for almost 50 years, graduating from Buchser High School and San Jose State University. Dale always spent his summers on the Minnesota farms with his grandparents and dreamed of one day owning a ranch of his own. Fulfilling his dream of country living, in 2005 he moved to Lebanon, where he worked with his wife to create Thunder Ridge Ranch, a horse boarding stable.
Dale was a wonderful musician with a Christian rock band that performed at Sunday services around California, including performances at Ellwood and Folsom prisons. He worked for over 20 years developing his own IT consulting firm and implemented Oracle software at such firms as Symantec, Yahoo, and Weyerhaeuser. He was also a longtime San Francisco 49ers and Golden State Warriors fan and loved woodworking and pen turning.
Dale is survived by his mother, Arlene Halvorson; his wife of almost 25 years, Diana Potter Halvorson; his daughter, Shauna Parker, of whom he was so very proud; his two stepsons, Kevin and Shawn Wheeler; two grandchildren, Madelyn Parker and Jameson Wheeler; two half-sisters, Janet Halvorson Potter and Deb Stewart; and his God-daughter, Christy Elledge. He is also survived by his emotional support dogs, Bandit and Ruffles, two rough coated collies who spent hours comforting him in his long battle with cancer.
Dale passed peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He will be remembered for his loyalty, his willingness to help, his leadership, and his sense of humor.
Dale did not want to be mourned, but instead wanted his life celebrated with a party; so please join us from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Santiam Place Wedding and Event Hall, 139 S. Main Street in Lebanon to share some memories and life experiences with love and, hopefully, a little laughter.
It is Dale’s wishes that he not be remembered by flowers, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To leave online condolence messages for the family, go to www.hustonjost.com.