January 15, 1928 — May 14, 2019
Daisy Miller, a longtime Lebanon resident passed from her earthly home into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ on the morning of May 14, 2019. She was active in her community and worked in the Lebanon school district for many years.
An avid traveler, she visited Europe, China, Israel, and several tropical locations as both a tourist and as a SCUBA diver.
Daisy's family was of utmost importance to her. She loved all those who ‘belonged’ to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Wendell; and her sister, Barbara.
Daisy is survived by her children, Karen Miller, Philip Miller, Janet Keen, and James Miller; and siblings, Velma Jacobs and James Wing. She leaves behind six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was loved and will be missed greatly.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on May 22, 2019 at Lebanon First Baptist.