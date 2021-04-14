Cyril Miller

In Loving Memory
Cyril Stephen Miller, 81, passed away April 8, 2021. He was preceded by his wife Floydene and son Steve. He is survived by his children Randy, Bill, Cheri and Debbie, as well as multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After serving in the United States Army, he spent a wonderful career as an electrician throughout the Northwest. Graveside services will be held for family, friends and loved ones.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.