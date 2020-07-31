Cynthia Kay Jack

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 28, 1949 – July 5, 2020

Cynthia ‘Mama Cindy’ Kay Jack passed away from natural causes on July 5, 2020. She passed away in her home under hospice care with her loved ones in attendance.

Cindy Melton was born in Corvallis, Oregon on March 28, 1949 to Loma ‘Penny’ Melton. She was joined by three brothers over the next few years. She attended school in Corvallis where, in second grade, she met her future husband, Brian Jack. The two were wed in October of 1967 after graduation from high school. She moved to Tennessee for a year while Brian went to school in the Navy. They then moved to San Diego. Brian and Cindy remained married for almost 53 years and raised three sons, Jeff, Jarrod, and Jason.

During her marriage she would occasionally work outside the home. She would take jobs that would allow her to meet interesting people and sounded like fun. She learned bartending in San Diego and stayed with it through many places and bars until she tired of the long nights. She met a lot of people and most all turned into friends.

She had a glowing smile and an infectious laugh. Cindy and her family loved living in Scio but moved back to Corvallis then Albany to be closer to family when their health began declining.