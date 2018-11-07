April 27, 1956 — November 1, 2018
Cynthia Cobb, 62, of Corvallis, passed away at the Evergreen Hospice House.
The daughter of W. Dean and Glenda (Logsden) Cobb, she was born in Missouri.
Cynthia is survived by her brothers, Dale and Doug; sisters, Lisa Jones and Lora Cobb; three nieces and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. on November 17 at The Bridge, formerly home of the VFW Hall in Jefferson.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.