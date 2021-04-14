Cynthia Ann Wardles

April 11, 1955-April 8, 2021

Cynthia Lynn Wardles, 65, of Corvallis, Oregon passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at her Corvallis home.

She was born in Wellsville, Ohio on April 11, 1955 to Kenneth Wardles and Carol Baughman.

Cindy moved to Corvallis in 1963 and graduated from Corvallis High School. She continued her education and graduated from Linn-Benton Community College with a degree as a dental hygienist. She worked at Oregon State University for over 25 years until she retired.

Cindy is survived by her father, Kenneth Wardles of Corvallis; brother, Randy Wardles of Corvallis; nieces, Amber Wardles of Albany, Rebecca Wardles-Brink of Yakima, Washington, and great-nephew, Conner Blass, of Albany.

Burial will be at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Corvallis. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages for the family.