June 10, 1961 - December 12, 2022

Cindy Ann Rosier was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend when she passed away on December 12, 2022 at the age of 61.

She is survived by her father John V. Walker, brother Johnny Walker, sister Sandi Peeks, 3 children Bradley Samard, Danielle Larsen, and Matthew Samard, and 9 grandchildren.

She was born on June 10, 1961 in Florence, Oregon to John and Sharyn Walker. A few years later, her parents bought a little farm on the outskirts of Brownsville and this became home.

Cindy worked as a waitress at the Calapooia Drive-In while she attended Lebanon Christian School, where she graduated from in 1979. Shortly after, she met Ken Samard and they married in 1982. They lived in Albany and had 4 children, Bradley, Nichol, Danielle, and Matthew. Cindy graduated from the Academy of Cosmetology as an Independent Nail Technician. She was very good at what she did and built a large clientele very quickly. She was successful for over 20 years and made lifelong friends along the way.

Cindy was no stranger to health problems. She battled with her health for most of her life. It started in 1999 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. Her battle was long and tough but she's a fighter and she beat it. She was always known for putting up a good fight.

Years later, William (Bill) Rosier came into her life and it was love at first sight. They married in March 2022. Together they enjoyed trips to the coast, camping, spending time with family, and being grandparents. While at home, you could find Cindy sewing a blanket for one the grandkids, working in her garden or tending to her flowers.

Cindy was a strong and selfless woman. She will forever be missed and loved.

She is preceded in death by her mother Sharyn Walker, daughter Nichol Samard, and husband Bill Rosier.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Cindy on Saturday March 18, 2023 at noon at the Brownsville Assembly of God 313 Washburn St.

Donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at give.bcrf.org in memory of her.