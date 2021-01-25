Curtis Wiese

He was born in Kelso WA, March 12, 1927 where he spent several years of his life. At 15 he joined the Merchant Marines and at 17, joined the United States Navy. He proudly served onboard the USS Stoddard in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Upon returning home, he met and married Margaret Wicklund. They spent time in Minnesota, then came to Oregon where he worked in various sawmills as a Sawfiler, then established the Wiese Saw Shop in Philomath, where his sons learned his trade. He is survived by their four children, Curtis Jr. (Carolyn), Daniel (Meg), Margene Baier and Tamara Patzer. He was a great role model for their children, 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends in the communities he lived. He was young at heart and mind, an entrepreneur and had a great wit.