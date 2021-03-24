May 1, 1958 - Jan. 15, 2021

Curtis Philip Waring, beloved husband, father and son, died peacefully on January 15, 2021 at the age of 62.

He was born May 1, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and graduated from Norman High School, in Norman, Oklahoma. After attending the University of Alaska, he finished his nursing degree at Walla Walla Community College, in Clarkston, Washington. Curt found his calling using his innate ability to connect with others by working in the areas of mental health, detox and rehabilitation. Curt was admired and respected by his coworkers and patients.

Curt and his wife, Vicki, were blessed with a loving marriage for 32 years, and enjoyed many hobbies together including beach combing, rock tumbling, fishing and karaoke. After raising their three children together, they had plans to retire and start an organic vegetable farm in the Willamette Valley.

Curt is remembered for his fondness for telling jokes, his great advice, and his devotion to the Seattle Seahawks. He made friends easily with his warm, caring and outgoing personality.