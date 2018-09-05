August 7, 1947 — August 22, 2018
Curtis Kent Duever passed away August 22, 2018 after struggling for nine years with Parkinson’s disease and Parkinson’s Dementia.
Curt was born in Sabetha, Kansas into a Lutheran Pastor’s family. The family moved frequently serving churches in several states.
Curt earned a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri, and worked as an engineer for the Department of Defense for 25 years before beginning a second career in Christian ministry. Curt most recently served with Calvary Corvallis in Corvallis.
Curt leaves behind three children: Casey Marvin, of Gig Harbor, Washington; and Alison and Kyle Duever, of Albany; two grandchildren, Rylie and Lucas Marvin, of Gig Harbor, Washington, and three siblings: Doug Duever of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Clifford Duever of St. Louis, Missouri, and Constance Duever of Bronx, New York.
Cremation was handled by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.
A private family gathering will be held for Curt’s immediate family. A traditional memorial service will be held with the extended family on the East coast at a later date.
Curt’s life was severely impacted by Parkinson’s disease, particularly the dementia that accompanies approximately 40% of Parkinson’s sufferers. Because of this, Curt’s brain was donated to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida to be used for further research into Parkinson’s type brain disorders.
Condolences to the family may be sent to Curt’s address: 2397 NW Kings Blvd #244, Corvallis, OR.
In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to Lumina Hospice (Luminahospice.org), who served Curt compassionately and professionally for the last three months of his life.