April 16, 1952 - June 3, 2023

Curtis Everett Hoover age 71, sadly passed away at his home in Dexter Oregon on June 3, 2023. As per his request there will be no funeral or memorial services held. Curt was born in Roseburg, OR on April 16, 1952, to parents William Hoover (deceased) and Beverly Hoover (deceased).

He is survived by a brother Gary Hoover, daughter Rebecca Cassada, son Michael Hoover and grandchildren Blake Cassada (18), Rylee Cassada (17), Lillian Cassada (14), Olivia Hoover (4), Michael Hoover (2), and Jaxon Hoover (1). His wife Ann Hoover passed away February 17, 2014. Curt graduated from Albany Union High School in 1971 where he then entered the Airforce. Curt was a Vietnam Veteran. In 1972 he served a tour in Vietnam and was proud to have served his country. He retired in 2012 from a long career at Qwest.

In his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family, trap shooting and sitting on his porch appreciating the view from his land. He has been loved and will be missed.