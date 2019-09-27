May 2, 1969 — August 25, 2019
Born May 2. 1969, Curtis Cancelosi, a son to Janet Cancelosi-Miller and bonus son to William Miller, a brother to Trisha Cancelosi Ritter and Robert Cancelosi, an incredibly loving, kind and more than generous uncle to Sam, Olivia, Joseph, Trace, Malia, and Tyler. Curtis went to be with our loving Heavenly Father on August 25, 2019, at only 50 years young.
Curtis lived a fun loving, joy filled, compassionate, endlessly giving of himself, smiling life; surrounded continuously by numerous family and friends. No matter the occasion, Curtis walked into every room with a smile that brought peace to everyone who encountered him. He was a crazed Baltimore Ravens fan (and a fan of whoever won the Super Bowl that year) and cherished his Oregon Ducks. Curtis enjoyed all social activities with friends and family, especially parties where he had endless time and opportunity to share stories with everyone and anyone! This last May, Curtis celebrated his 50th birthday with a surprise party of over 50 loved ones. Curtis glowed as he was the center of attention of his very own party. Curtis' kind heart and gentleness will be missed by everyone who has ever met him. In his short 50 years Curtis walked this earth loving everyone and could turn any situation into an all-out celebration!
You have free articles remaining.
Curtis worked at WinCo Foods and always praised his colleagues who adored him and treated him as one of the family. If he wasn't rushing to Oregon Duck football games, camping in the Redwoods, jumping up and down at Def Leopard concerts, he could be found walking down the street listening to his iPod and enjoying the moment to its fullest! Curtis was dedicated to the Special Olympics games and enjoyed it all year round.
Please, instead of cards or flowers, help us raise funds, in honor of Curtis for Special Olympics at www.GoFundMe.com, search: Curtis Cancelosi. You can also mail checks to Hope Church in care of Brett Huff. There will be a celebration of his life at Hope Church Family Center, 2817 Santiam Hwy. in Albany on November 2, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Cancelosi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.