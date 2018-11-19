May 7, 1938 — October 26, 2018
Curt was born in Hibbing, Minnesota to Gilbert Prosa and Dorothy (Ora) on May 7, 1938. World War II brought the family to the shipyards of Oregon. He graduated from North Bend High School in 1957.
He married Rosalie Sytsma in 1956 and together they had three children; Bradley, Tod, and Denise, who died in 2011.
Curt married Nancy Nichols on May 28, 1989. Nancy’s family includes her adult children: Monique, Shereen, Kitsy, who died in 2013 and Kirk.
Curt was active in the construction business, managing Pumilite Building Supplies in Albany for over 25 years. While there, he helped to supply and design the unique brick used to build Linn-Benton Community College. He then founded Prosa Construction. Later, he worked at Keith Brown Lumber and Bi Rite Home Supplies. After retirement, he worked as a bus driver for the City of Corvallis.
Curt served in the Army Nation Guard and was a World War II historian and military enthusiast.
His hobbies were fishing and collecting coins and weapons. An avid reader, he was seldom without a book. He continued his pursuit of knowledge at Oregon State University and Linn-Benton Community College. He was active in his local church and was an elder.
Curt was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Dorothy; brother, Ronald; sister, Delores; stepbrother, Paul; daughter, Denise, and stepdaughter, Kitsy.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; his sons, Brad and Tod; their spouses; his stepdaughters, Monique and Shereen; stepson, Kirk; his halfsister, Loretta; stepsister, Cheryl; stepbrother, JT; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at noon on November 30, 2018 at the First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant Street, Lebanon, 541-258-5911.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heifer International, PO Box 8058, Little Rock, AR, 72203.