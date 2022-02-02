February 4, 1944 - January 30, 2022

Craig Allen Bierly of Brownsville, Oregon, passed away with heart issues at the Corvallis hospital on January 30, five days short of his 78th birthday. He went to be with his heavenly Saviour and join family members and friends already there.

Craig was born on February 4, 1944, in Oregon at the Lebanon Hospital, in the building that is now the Lebanon Public Library. Craig and his older sister, Sandra Bierly, were born to Charlie and Doris (Isom) Bierly and grew up on the family farm southwest of Brownsville. He graduated from Central Linn High School in 1962 and from Oregon State University in 1967 majoring in Animal Science with a minor in Business. He later completed additional courses in banking and finance.

After college, Craig served for 5 months of active duty in the U.S. Army at Fort Ord, California, and subsequently served for several years in the Oregon and Idaho National Guards. He worked at the Citizens Valley Bank in Albany, for nearly 1 year before moving to Boise, Idaho, to work for 9 years in a financial position for Massey Ferguson.

Craig married Marilyn Hibser in 1972 and they had 4 children together. He passed away just 3 months short of their 50th Anniversary with Marilyn faithfully by his side.

In 1978, Craig and Marilyn moved back to Oregon, and took over the family farm from his parents, growing ryegrass seed until retirement.

Craig was an avid sports fan and a long-time season ticket holder for Oregon State football and baseball. He liked playing practical jokes and having a good laugh. He was a member of Gideons International, handing out Bibles.

He is survived by wife Marilyn Bierly of Brownsville, son Mark Bierly of Halsey, son & daughter-in-law Daniel and Danielle Bierly of Halsey, son & daughter-in-law Toby and Eroica Bierly of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, daughter & son-in-law Sarah and Michael Blankenship of Hebo, grandchildren Kajsa, Kamden, Kayci, Kimberly, and Krista Bierly of Rancho Santa Margarita, grandchildren Joseph, Andrew, and Joel Blankenship of Hebo, and grandson Shawn Bierly of Halsey.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Bierly.

There will be a graveside service at 9:30am on Saturday, February 5th, at the Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery at 35707 Kirk Ave.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

Condolences for the family may be left online at (www.fisherfuneralhome.com).