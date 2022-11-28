April 3, 1993—Nov. 15, 2022

LAS VEGAS, NV—Corinthian Jimi “Jimaii” Nordahl, 29, of Las Vegas, formerly of Albany, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born in Corvallis at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center to Jeremy Jimaii Nordahl and Lori Ann Debord Murphy.

Corinthian lived in Albany until he graduated from South Albany High School in 2011. During his high school years he enjoyed spending time with his friends, playing football and going to his fathers for Christmas, Spring and Summer breaks.

After graduating high school he moved to Las Vegas, NV to live with his father and three brothers where he founded The Cool Nerd Squad, a mobile computer repair company and attended the College of Southern Nevada. Corinthian began focusing on growing The Cool Nerd Squad during his freshman year of College. He moved out on his own in 2014.

In his spare time he loved playing video games with his brothers and friends and making music as a creative outlet.

Corinthian was an avid cat lover. He considered his cats his children: Oakey, Tika, Tiko, and Carrot Top.

Corinthian is survived by his mom, Lori Ann DeBord Murphy; father, Jeremy Jimaii Nordahl; 10 siblings: Jeffery, Akilli, Bella, Jeremy, Jr., Trina, Malachi, Neveah, Jace, Jai, Jayden; grandparents: Kathy Nordahl and John Robinson; two nephews: Ryelin, Jett; one niece, Delaney; aunts and uncles: Ron, Jack, Carol, Judi, Mark, Melanie and Scott.

He was preceded in death by his grandma, Jackie DeBord, grandpa, Lawrence and uncle, Larry DeBord.

Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9825 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas, NV. Celebration of Life in Oregon will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at Community Chapel, 42250 Ames Creek Road, Sweet Home, OR 97386. Burial will take place at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com