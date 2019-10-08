September 18, 1938 — October 2, 2019
Coralie (Cori) Brotherton, a resident of Philomath, gracefully departed on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born Coralie A. Lowrey in Malvern, Iowa, to Raymond and Maudie (Grantham) Lowrey. She moved to Silverton, Oregon as a child and graduated from Silverton High School in 1956.
After high school, Cori attended Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Portland, graduating on her twenty-first birthday as a registered nurse. She settled in Corvallis, with a job at the Corvallis Clinic.
In addition to her nursing career, Cori was a devoted mother to three beautiful children, Wendie, Rick, and Cheryl. In August of 1975, she graduated as a nurse practitioner and continued to work at the Corvallis Clinic for the entirety of her career, retiring in 2001.
After retirement, she settled in Philomath with Phil Steinmann, building their own home – a labor of love they shared. Her greatest passions included gardening, baking, playing the piano, and raising chickens. Cori’s family and friends remember her positive attitude, giving spirit, and work ethic. She approached every new adventure with joy and an excitement that was contagious. Her compassionate and loving heart will live on in all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
We are heartbroken that she is no longer with us, but we find comfort in knowing that she is completely healed. Phil and the family would like to extend their thanks for all the continuous support, love, and prayers. Our hearts are forever changed by your generosity.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Grant; her husband, Calvin Wishon; and husband, Max Brotherton.
Cori is survived by the love of her life – Phil Steinmann – as well as her brothers, Clyant and Guy Lowrey; her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces and nephews; and an abundance of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to the charity of your choosing to continue Cori’s legacy of generosity.
Her celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Please share your favorite memory of Cori with the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
