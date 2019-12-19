October 9, 1926 — December 16, 2019

Longtime Lebanon resident, Cora Maxine Rose, passed peacefully while in hospice care. She was 93.

Born in Hatton, Arkansas, she grew up part of a large family on a farm during the depression. After school her family moved to the Lebanon area where she worked as a telephone switchboard operator.

She met and married a farm boy from Sodaville named Eddie Rose. Eddie joined the Marines and fought in World War II. After the war they started a family. Eddie and his brother Don logged and Maxine did the bookkeeping, creating Rose Logging. Eddie passed in 1973 from cancer. Maxine enjoyed travel and the Oregon coast, making several trips up and down the coastline collecting agates and other coastal treasures with her friends. She loved having her faith that brought her friendship, happiness, and love into her life.

She is survived by her son and daughter.

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21 at the corner of Tangent and 8th, the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. All who knew her are welcome.

