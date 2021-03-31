Cora Joan Dickason

September 1, 1940 - March 2, 2021

Cora Joan "Joann" Dickason passed away on March 2, 2021 in Corvallis. She was born in Knob Noster, Missouri to John and Helen Stevens. The family moved to Oregon when she was in elementary school. They eventually moved to the Kings Valley area where she met and married Dwane Dickason. They made their home in the Hoskins-Kings Valley area where they raised four kids.

She worked many years as a school bus driver, where she drove the Kings Valley-Wren route. During summer vacation, she continued to drive the bus, taking kids to the bean and berry fields for work. She also checked the work of the student workers in the fields.

She eventually went to work at Oregon State University where she remained until her retirement.

After retirement, Joann and Dwane enjoyed traveling. They made trips from the Oregon Coast to the beaches of Florida. They always enjoyed getaways to Reno as well.

Joann was a life-long crafter, always busy with something: flower arranging, crocheting, needlepoint — the list goes on.