March 15, 1928 - November 23, 2021

Consuelo E. Long, beloved sister, wife, mother and loving grandmother was born to parents Arthur Calderon and Ester Rugalcaba.

She married Dan Long in 1954. He passed away in 2014.

They had three children, Dionicia C. Mooney Rowe, who passed in 2019. James A. Long and Lawrence N. Long Sr. They were blessed with 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of life will be Friday, July 22nd from 2-4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd., Albany, Oregon.