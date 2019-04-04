March 14, 1922 — February 18, 2019
Constance “Connie” Patricia Plants, 96, a resident of the Hillsboro community, was called home to the Lord on February 18, 2019, at her home in Hillsboro, surrounded by her beloved family.
A memorial service will take place 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2194 S.E. Minter Bridge Road, Hillsboro.
Born Constance Patricia Shupe on March 14, 1922 in Corvallis, the daughter of the late Virgil Shupe and Bessie McCaw. She was raised and received her education in the Corvallis community, of which she adored, and graduated from Corvallis High School Class of 1940.
During her senior year at Corvallis High School, she met Clyde Morie Plants, a freshman at Oregon State College (later Oregon State University), at First Christian Church in Corvallis. They dated while both attended O.S.C. and were united in marriage on May 18, 1943 in Corvallis, with a reception at Connie’s sorority, Sigma Kappa.
Clyde enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II and served his country in Okinawa, Japan while Connie finished her degree and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1946 with a Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from Oregon State. After college, Connie taught Early Childhood Development and advised students in Home Economics at Oregon State University until her retirement in 1985. During her tenure, Connie directed an early childhood center as well as a resource and counseling center for the College of Home Economics. She loved her work and had a passion for early childhood education of which she passed onto to her family as well.
Following Connie and Clyde’s marriage, they resided in the community of Corvallis where they were co-owners of Leading Floral for 37 years. In 1973, they built a second home on Agate Beach in Newport, Oregon where many family memories were made and Connie especially loved spending time there until it was sold in 1989. In 1990, they moved from Corvallis into their new home in Sunriver, Oregon, and “wintered” in Desert Hot Springs, California until 2006 when they moved to the Hillsboro community. Connie and Clyde had celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary before Clyde’s passing in 2010.
Together they had three children, daughter and son-in-law, Patricia (Patti) and Don Suhrbier of Hillsboro, daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Jerry Boyum of Eugene, and son and daughter-in-law, Richard (Rick) and Jan Plants of Bend; grandchildren, Aimee Thompson (husband, Rob), Gina McLain (husband, Kelly), Mark Plants, Chris Boyum (wife, Elise), Alison Boyum, Scott Plants, Randy Suhrbier (wife, Laura), and Kim Moffat (husband, Richard); and eight great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the First Christian Church in Corvallis, the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, the PEO, and the Campfire Organization for many years. Connie was always an advocate of leaving everything better than you found it. Whether that was her community (especially when it had to do with children) or anything she touched, including the organization of her home or her beautifully planted garden.
Connie was a lifelong learner, who was always looking for a better way to do things and a thirst for knowledge that continued until her passing. She enjoyed cross stitching, genealogy, and reading, but her greatest pleasure was being surrounded by her family. Her family and friends knew her to be a purposeful person who loved sharing everything she had with others. All of these things, including her unconditional love, made her an exceptional mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and teacher. She will always be remembered for her patience, kindness, intelligence, and beautiful smile that lit up a room.
Connie and her husband Clyde always put family first and through their intentional decisions created a lasting family legacy of love and support which will be passed on for generations.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Plants; her parents, Virgil and Bessie Shupe; her brother, John Shupe; her sister, Mary McCarthy; and her grandson, Curt Plants.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 2194 SE Minter Bridge Rd Hillsboro, OR 97123, in her memory.
Tualatin Valley Funeral Alternatives in Hillsboro entrusted with arrangements.