May 16, 1938 — July 7, 2018

Constance Louise Mishler Humble, of Vancouver, Washington, died July 7, 2018.

She was born May 16, 1938, in Albany to Harold Mishler and Agnes (Roth) Mishler. Later, Agnes married Everett Richards.

Connie was a 1956 graduate of Albany Union High School.

On August 5, 1962, Connie married Rodney Humble in Albany.

Connie was a member of East Vancouver Community Church.

She loved to spend time with her family! Connie enjoyed watching her grandchildren do anything and everything, gardening, hiking and shopping for great deals!

Connie is survived by her husband, Rodney; sons, Peter and Larry; daughter, Sarah (George); brothers, Larry Mishler and Jim Richards; sisters, Phyllis Johnstone and Nancy Hayes; and 10 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Agnes, and Everett Richards; and sister, Carolyn.

Please join us to celebrate her 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Rod and Connie's home in Vancouver.

