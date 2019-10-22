1950 — October 14, 2019
Constance, 69, died October 14.
She enjoyed horses, cooking, arts and crafts, painting and crocheting.
She leaves behind her husband, Bill; daughters, Carrie Guenther and Sherrie Phillips; granddaughters, Katie Phillips and Jessica Horsey; grandsons, David Horsey and Matthew Guenther; and sister-in-law, Linda Taylar.
A celebration of life potluck will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 at The American Legion Club, 1215 Pacific Blvd, Albany.
Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.