August 11, 1936 - May 17, 2022

Constance Elaine Halpin (nee Meehan), 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on May 17, 2022. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas, her parents, her sisters Mary, Sandra, Kitty, and Geraldine, and her brothers John and Raymond. She is survived by her children Thomas (Connie), MaryKate (Nick), Theresa, Connie, Jack (Lexie) and Anne (Erik), and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Connie was born in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania, on August 11, 1936 to John and Catherine Meehan. She graduated from Hallahan High School in 1954. Connie and Tom were married January 9, 1960 and settled in Ventnor, New Jersey, where they raised their six children.

Wife, mother, homemaker, caregiver, business manager; Connie was the backbone of the family. She was a superhero, her power lay in that she did it all with quiet humility, determined resilience, and a masterfully sharp wit. She was an expert crossword puzzler and a Scrabble queen. An avid traveler, she especially loved a good road trip. She cherished times gathered with family and friends.

Connie's life stands as a testament to faith, love, and dedication to service. As a longtime parishioner at St. James Church in Ventnor, New Jersey, and later St. Mary's Church in Corvallis, Oregon, she devoted her time and energy to parish life and helping those in need. Though she'd never boast, Connie's dedication to service infused every part of her life, and serves as an inspiration to family and friends.

It is tempting to lament that Connie's passing has left a hole in the lives of her family and friends. But this is not so because, before she left us, Connie made sure that in the space where a hole might have been, there is love.

A memorial service was held on May 26, 2022 at St Mary's Church in Corvallis, Oregon. A Catholic funeral mass for Tom and Connie is scheduled September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St James Church in Ventnor, New Jersey, and will be followed by a celebration of their lives.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please honor Connie by taking an opportunity to lend a helping hand, do a good deed, lift up a family member, friend or stranger.

To read a full tribute to Connie's life, please visit www.demossdurdan.com/obituaries/