In loving memory of Constance "Connie" Louise Ash who passed away on April 4, 2023 (insert link to her obituary), please join us on June 21st at 11 am, for a memorial mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church (501 NW 25th St, Corvallis). A reception to celebrate her amazing life will follow immediately after mass in St. Mary's upper social hall.

At the reception we will have a table to celebrate Connie's beautiful creative spirit. If you have a painting or other artistic creation of Connie's that you would like to add to the display, we'd love for you to bring it to the reception for all to enjoy.