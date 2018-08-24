January 23, 1992 — August 15, 2018
Connor Allan Schlim was born in Newport, Oregon. He called Lebanon, Oregon and Emmett, Idaho home, but loved Alaska.
His favorite pastime was to fish and cook.
He is preceded in death by his older brother, Skylar Schlim.
He leaves behind his father and stepmother, Ron and Darreline Schlim of Lebanon; mother and stepfather, Ginia and Joe Jenkins of Payette, Idaho. He loved his brothers and sisters, Kyrie Aragon of Boise, Idaho, David Jenkins of Emmett, Holly Jenkins of Emmett, Quintin Schlim of Logansport, Indiana, Brandy Jenkins of Helena, Montana and Victoria Schlim of Lebanon; along with family and friends that are too numerous to mention.
A celebration of life is set for 1 p.m. on September 8 in the Lebanon IOOF Hall.