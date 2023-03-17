January 17, 1937 – March 14, 2023

Connie Kay Wallace died March 14, 2023 at the age of 86. Born January 17, 1937 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Connie spent most of her years in Washington and Oregon. Married October 20, 1956 to Roy J. Barrett, later married Jesse Dale Wallace in 1983.

Connie was a kind and loving person who valued her family.

Survivors include her children Debbie Eby, Lonnie Barrett, Cheryl Crane, and Connie Berdahl; Step-Children Sharon Hanson, Teresa Wallace, Donnie Wallace, and Linda Frum; 57 Grandchildren total; Siblings Nickie Davis, Jerry Sawyer, and Sandy Frost.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 23rd at the Lacomb Cemetery.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In leu of flowers, donations may be given to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.