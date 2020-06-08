Connie E. Jackson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 9, 1943 — May 31, 2020

Connie Jackson, born November 9, 1943 in Oxford, Nebraska, died in her home surrounded by family on May 31, 2020 at 11:30 p.m.

Connie and her husband Gene were married September 23, 1961 at the White Spires Church in Albany. They had a friendly and loving competition for nearly 59 years to see who would be the first to wish the other Happy Anniversary on the 23rd of each month.

Connie and Gene vacationed at the coast in Florence during the summer months where Connie joined a quilting group at the Lutheran Church. She thoroughly enjoyed working on quilts that would later be dedicated and sent to children and families of disaster stricken areas all over the world.

While in Florence Connie enjoyed going out on the lake in their boat and fishing with Gene.

Connie had the gift of hospitality and loved to put on events from large ice cream socials at the RV Park in Florence, to tea parties with her granddaughters and great granddaughters. For several years in a row Connie hosted an annual neighborhood Halloween open house with fun, “ghoulish” titles on the families’ favorite dishes.