Connie E. Jackson

November 9, 1943 — May 31, 2020
Connie Jackson, born November 9, 1943 in Oxford, Nebraska, died in her home surrounded by family on May 31, 2020 at 11:30 p.m.
Connie and her husband Gene were married September 23, 1961 at the White Spires Church in Albany. They had a friendly and loving competition for nearly 59 years to see who would be the first to wish the other Happy Anniversary on the 23rd of each month.
Connie and Gene vacationed at the coast in Florence during the summer months where Connie joined a quilting group at the Lutheran Church. She thoroughly enjoyed working on quilts that would later be dedicated and sent to children and families of disaster stricken areas all over the world.
While in Florence Connie enjoyed going out on the lake in their boat and fishing with Gene.
Connie had the gift of hospitality and loved to put on events from large ice cream socials at the RV Park in Florence, to tea parties with her granddaughters and great granddaughters. For several years in a row Connie hosted an annual neighborhood Halloween open house with fun, “ghoulish” titles on the families’ favorite dishes.
In addition, Connie was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi and delighted in groups playing pinochle and bunco etc. She also loved playing board games, dice games and cards with family...of which she rarely lost.
Connie touched the lives of so many and will be desperately missed until we all meet again.
Preceding her in death is her son, Michael David; both parents as well as beloved aunts and uncles. Connie is survived by her husband, Gene; three daughters; two sons; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, David and Jackie Russell; sister June Tobey; several nieces, nephews as well as many other “adopted” family members who called her Mom, Aunt Connie and Grandma Connie. She will be missed by each and every person who knew her and whose life she touched.
The family will announce a celebration of life for Connie at a later date. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
