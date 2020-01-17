January 25, 1948 – December 23, 2019

Connie Clark Schutze, 71, passed away on December 23rd, 2019 at the University of Washington Medical Center. She was born on January 25th, 1948 in Charleston, South Carolina to Clarence and Naomi Donham Clark. If asked where she grew up, Connie would say she was from Corvallis, Oregon.

For the last 16 years Connie has resided in Snohomish, preceded by 32 years in Kirkland, Washington. She started her working career in 1968 as a Flight Attendant for United Airlines and finished with Rockwell Collins, retiring in 2013 after 19 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Wade, son Paul Schutze (Sandy) of Bluffton, South Carolina, and was preceded in death by her daughter, Anna Schutze Collins in October, 2018. Connie is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Allie and Keifer Collins and Masiya and Priscilla Schutze.

Connie loved her husband, children, grandchildren, friends, pets, and home, but above all she loved Jesus. Even as we miss Connie, we can celebrate knowing that her race is finished and she is in His Presence.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at noon, at the Bauer Funeral Chapel in Snohomish.

Please join us as we share our memories of Connie and her life.