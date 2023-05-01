May 15, 1953 - April 9, 2023

LEBANON - In a beautiful full circle moment on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023... we lost our mom, big sister, granny, and dear friend, Connie Ann Jahns.

Born May 15, 1953, anybody who knew her knows that she lived and loved every moment of her 69 years with us!

Devoted to family and friends, she spent her whole life being involved with, and loving, people. Sports and music with Shane and Jim, time with family, church work, High school cheerleading coach, self employed... she kept busy and shared herself everywhere she could. We think her favorite job, though, was being "Granny Connie" to Kyera.

She will be missed by all but deeply so by her sons Shane and Jim; sisters Sue and Julie and granddaughter Kyera.

Rest easy with Him, Mom. Love ya.