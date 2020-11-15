Colette Kochis

April 30, 1936 – November 8, 2020

Colette Jeannine (Dajoux) Kochis was born in Vaumas Allier France on April 30, 1936 where she was an only child to Henri and Marie Dajoux.

Colette passed peacefully in Hood River on Sunday, November 8, 2020 with her loving husband of 60 years by her side.

A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 Belmont Ave, Hood River, Oregon on Saturday, November 21 at 11 a.m. There is a limited number of visitors allowed. Please remember that masks are required. A memorial will be held in the Corvallis area on a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Colette's favorite charity St. Jude's Hospital for Children or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.