June 3, 1937 - March 27, 2022

Our good friend... Coburn ...(Coby) Maurice Richardson Jr. was born on June 3, 1937 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Coburn Maurice Richardson Sr. and Rita Mae Brow. Coby was the oldest of four siblings: one sister, Catherine Ann Budworth, and two half brothers, Steve and Edward Merrill.

Coby fell asleep in death on March 27, 2022. He will be remembered for being a true friend, full of love and gratitude.

He is survived by his son Steve Richardson and his wife Tjodie of Albany, Oregon, by his sister Catherine Budworth and her husband Bud of Prescott, Arizona, by his niece Lois "Yofi" Autie of El Cerrito, California, and a host of cherished friends and relatives. Please visit: https://sites.google.com/view/coburnrichardson to view his memorial website.