May 28, 1922 – March 26, 2021

Clyde Benjamin Green passed away March 26, 2021, at 98, and went to be with his Lord. He was born on May 28, 1922 in Saline County, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his parents William Howell Green and Ida Serena Adams Green.

He was also preceded by his four brothers, Howell, Lona, Herschel, and John Woody; as well has his four sisters, Marie, Willie Bea, Oleese, and Doris.

Ben served in World War II in the Navy Air Corps on the USS Kalinin Bay aircraft carrier. Most of his years were spent in the South Pacific. He earned the three stripes of Navy Seaman Third Class during his Navy career. He flew 53 missions over enemy territory as a turret gunner on a Grumman TBF Avenger and on October 25, 1944 his carrier was besieged by the enemy and greatly damaged. On November 9, 1944 he received a commendation from the Commander of the USS Kalinin Bay for excellent performance of duty during the battle.

After the war, Ben settled in Oregon. In 1946 he was married to Irene Siegrist of North Bend. They had two sons, Raymond and Steven.