May 28, 1922 – March 26, 2021
Clyde Benjamin Green passed away March 26, 2021, at 98, and went to be with his Lord. He was born on May 28, 1922 in Saline County, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his parents William Howell Green and Ida Serena Adams Green.
He was also preceded by his four brothers, Howell, Lona, Herschel, and John Woody; as well has his four sisters, Marie, Willie Bea, Oleese, and Doris.
Ben served in World War II in the Navy Air Corps on the USS Kalinin Bay aircraft carrier. Most of his years were spent in the South Pacific. He earned the three stripes of Navy Seaman Third Class during his Navy career. He flew 53 missions over enemy territory as a turret gunner on a Grumman TBF Avenger and on October 25, 1944 his carrier was besieged by the enemy and greatly damaged. On November 9, 1944 he received a commendation from the Commander of the USS Kalinin Bay for excellent performance of duty during the battle.
After the war, Ben settled in Oregon. In 1946 he was married to Irene Siegrist of North Bend. They had two sons, Raymond and Steven.
Ben worked in construction throughout his early life. He eventually began working at the Albany Democrat-Herald, first in Sweet Home, later moving to Albany to become Circulation Manager for 13 years. The last fourteen years of his career, he worked as a building supervisor and a buyer at the Statesman Journal newspaper in Salem, Oregon. He also earned his certificate as a securities salesman. In 1966, he married Elaine Morrison and in 1990 he and his wife moved to Scio, Oregon, where they lived for six years, attended the Scio Christian Church and made many good friends.
Probably his favorite place in Oregon was Sisters, where he built a cottage. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and after moving to the Mennonite Village in Albany, his favorite activity was growing his own garden and sharing the produce with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by son Steven in 1982. He leaves his son Raymond of McKenzie Bridge, Oregon; wife Elaine; stepdaughter Susan E. Cook of Lake Forest Park, Washington; and several beloved nieces and nephews in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Texas.
His family was blessed with the kind service of Albany General Hospital, Evergreen Hospice, and assisted living facility, Quail Run, at the Mennonite Village.
There will be no memorial service. The family will hold a graveside service at Willamette Memorial Park. Memorials may be sent to Evergreen Hospice, Mennonite Village Foundation, or a charity of your choice in care of Fisher Funeral Home. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.