1940–2020

Clover Redfern, 80, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on July 17, 2020. She was born to Max Asbahr and Frances Heard in 1940. Clover was a resident of Corvallis for over 60 years.

She was a homemaker for her family and also worked from home typing college papers for numerous students at Oregon State University. She was a well know typist for the students in the Math Department and her name is acknowledged in many books published at Oregon State University.

Her love for plants and flowers gave her so much pleasure. Clover spent endless hours grooming in the major form of disbudding. It was because of Clover's grooming, her husband’s Dalia’s for their beauty did so well and entered them in the Dalia shows in the Lane County Dahlia Society Show in Eugene. Their gardens at their home displayed so many beautiful flowers.

She was an excellent seamstress and taught her daughters the skill of sewing. The family enjoyed camping and boating when the children were younger. She always enjoyed being outside. Family was important to Clover and most of her time was spent with her family.