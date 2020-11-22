Cleo Hopper

She moved to Portland in 1941 where her father worked at the Oregon Ship Yards. In 1948 she moved to Lyons while her father worked on the Detroit Dam. In 1950, when Cleo was 12, her father passed away. After that an uncle moved the family to Sweet Home where she resided for 68 years. In 2019 she moved to The Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon where she passed. The family is so grateful for the magnificent and compassionate care Cleo received at the Lebanon Veterans Home especially the Delta Wing. Our Angel on Earth is now an Angel in Heaven. She was a very kind soul and loved everyone she met and was loved in return.