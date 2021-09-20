Cleda A. Jones

1922 - 2021

Cleda Arlene Cooper was born in 1922 in Elm Springs, Arkansas. In 1924 her parents, Alfred and Emma Cooper, and their family left Wheeler, and moved to Oregon, traveling cross-country in a Model "A" loaded with the family and their belongings. They arrived and settled in Lincoln County. Cleda graduated from Eddyville High School.

Cleda met Calvert (CE) Jones, an eligible bachelor who was ranching at Harlan, OR. They married in 1941 and began their family which grew to include nine sons; Irvin, Al, Don, Ron, Sam, Avery, Charlie, Bob and Calvin. The family ranched and raised cattle in Harlan until 1959 when they moved to their current farm south of Corvallis. CE, Cleda and their sons operated this diversified livestock and crop farm for over 50 years.

Cleda met CE at the Big Eddy Grange and they were very active in the Willamette Grange and Oregon State Grange all of their lives, each receiving their 75 year member pins. As part of her involvement in the Grange, she organized and installed the Benton County booth, which featured the county's agricultural production, at the Oregon State Fair for many years.